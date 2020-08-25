Maha building collapse: toll reaches 12; 4-yr-old boy rescued

Rescuers sifting through the rubble of a five-storeyed building in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday found a four-year-old boy alive and his mother dead beneath the debris, police said. Death toll in the collapse reached 12 with recovery of 11 bodies from the rubble on Tuesday, police said.

The dead include the boy's 30-year-old mother and two sisters, aged seven and two years, police said. A man died of cardiac arrest on Monday night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building, police said.

The dead - five men and five women - include two teenagers, police said. So far eight persons have been rescued, while eight more are still missing after the Tareq Garden building in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening, an official said.

Police on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with collapse, the official said. The offence was registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne, and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304, 304A and 338 of the IPC, the official said.