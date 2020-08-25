Left Menu
C'gh: Former DME booked for raping woman by promising govt job

The complainant's statement was recorded on Monday and the former DME was booked under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police officer said, adding that no arrest has been made. The accused befriended the woman when he was posted as Dean of Raigarh Medical College in 2017.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:51 IST
A former Director of Medical Education (DME) of Chhattisgarh has been booked on the charge of allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman under the pretext of providing her government job in 2018, Raipur police said on Tuesday. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the woman on Monday, said Manjulata Rathore, Station House Officer, Mahila Thana (woman's police station) here.

"The woman, a native of Kanker district who works as a private counselor at state-run DKS hospital here, had recently complained to Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that she had been raped by the accused in 2018 at his house in Raipur," Rathore said. The complainant's statement was recorded on Monday and the former DME was booked under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police officer said, adding that no arrest has been made.

The accused befriended the woman when he was posted as Dean of Raigarh Medical College in 2017. In 2018, he allegedly sexually exploited her under the pretext of providing her a job, Rathore said quoting the complaint. Further investigation is underway, she added.

Retirement of the accused DME was due in March-April this year, but he was given an extension, a health official said. However, after the alleged incident came to light, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo removed the accused from his post on August 21.

