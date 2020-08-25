72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059

With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. Of the 72 deaths, 18 were reported from Kanpur, 12 from Lucknow, seven from Gorakhpur, four from Allahabad, and three each from Varanasi and Siddharth Nagar, among other districts, a health bulletin issued here said.

Kanpur has reported the maximum deaths in the state at 385, followed by 303 in Lucknow, 150 in Varanasi, 134 in Allahabad, 128 in Meerut, 112 in Gorakhpur, and 106 each in Agra and Bareilly, according to the bulletin. "In the past 24 hours, 5,124 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are a total of 49,575 active cases in the state, while 1,44,754 people have been treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The recovery rate of patients in the state stands at 73.33 per cent, he said. He added that over 1.21 lakh samples were tested on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 47 lakh. In the external monitoring of contact tracing of COVID-19 patients, Prasad said, a total of 1,04,488 contacts of 29,313 patients were traced.

"Of the 1,04,488 contacts, 93.2 per cent (97,422) said their samples were tested. Directives have been issued to test the remaining ones," he said..