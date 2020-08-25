Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj ACB arrests 2 revenue officials for taking bribe

Today, the accused called the complainant at his residence in Malviya Nagar with the amount and was trapped," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Nain said. Jat took Rs 3,500 in advance and was arrested while taking the remaining amount, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Annaraj Singh said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:30 IST
Raj ACB arrests 2 revenue officials for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested two revenue officials while they were taking bribe in separate cases in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jalore districts. Ravi Meena, a revenue official at Goner in Sanganer tehsil here, had demanded the bribe from Man Singh Meena for demarcation of his land, an official said.

He had already taken Rs 1 lakh and was demanding additional Rs 20,000. "After verification of the complaint, a team led by Deputy SP Chitragupt Mahawar was formed. Today, the accused called the complainant at his residence in Malviya Nagar with the amount and was trapped," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Nain said. The bribe amount was recovered and the accused arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

In another incident, Anita Jat, who is posted at Ahore in Jalore, was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000. She had demanded a bribe of Rs 8,500 from the complainant for a mutation work. Jat took Rs 3,500 in advance and was arrested while taking the remaining amount, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Annaraj Singh said. "She has been arrested and will be produced in a court tomorrow," he said..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No fans allowed at Vikings' first two home games

The Minnesota Vikings first two home games will be closed to the public due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings are scheduled to host the rival Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept....

DMDK says it wants Vijaykanth to be 'King' in 2021 TN polls

AIADMK ally DMDK on Tuesday said it wished to see its founder Vijayakanth as King in next years assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, remarks that did not appear to go well with the ruling party which asserted it would lead the alliance. Vijaya...

SAT rejects Axis Bank's application for recovering Rs 1 cr in Modex International Securities matter

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has rejected an application from Axis Bank seeking directions to recover more than Rs 1 crore of professional clearing member charges in the Modex International Securities Ltd case. In its capacity as a...

BJP-ruled municipal corporation bought anti-dengue medicine on higher price: AAP

The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation in Delhi bought the anti-dengue medicine used for fogging on a higher price, and called it a scam of crores. The civic body termed the allegation baseless.Aam Aadmi Party s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020