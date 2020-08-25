Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Special cell for kin of COVID-19 warriors in Aurangabad

District collector Snail Chavan said the "Pratisad Kaksh" or response cell will provide necessary aid to COVID-19 warriors if they contract the infection and to their kin. The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district reached 21,171 on Tuesday with addition of 100 patients, an official said, adding that death toll went up to 638.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:37 IST
Maha: Special cell for kin of COVID-19 warriors in Aurangabad

Aurangabad district administration has come up with a special initiative to help employees working as COVID-19 warriors and their families, a senior official said on Tuesday. District collector Snail Chavan said the "Pratisad Kaksh" or response cell will provide necessary aid to COVID-19 warriors if they contract the infection and to their kin.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district reached 21,171 on Tuesday with addition of 100 patients, an official said, adding that death toll went up to 638. A total of 16,153 patients have recovered so far while the number of active cases is 4,380, he said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No fans allowed at Vikings' first two home games

The Minnesota Vikings first two home games will be closed to the public due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings are scheduled to host the rival Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept....

DMDK says it wants Vijaykanth to be 'King' in 2021 TN polls

AIADMK ally DMDK on Tuesday said it wished to see its founder Vijayakanth as King in next years assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, remarks that did not appear to go well with the ruling party which asserted it would lead the alliance. Vijaya...

SAT rejects Axis Bank's application for recovering Rs 1 cr in Modex International Securities matter

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has rejected an application from Axis Bank seeking directions to recover more than Rs 1 crore of professional clearing member charges in the Modex International Securities Ltd case. In its capacity as a...

BJP-ruled municipal corporation bought anti-dengue medicine on higher price: AAP

The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation in Delhi bought the anti-dengue medicine used for fogging on a higher price, and called it a scam of crores. The civic body termed the allegation baseless.Aam Aadmi Party s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020