Flood flow in Godavari abates,level below danger mark

Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI): The flood level in river Godavari slid below the danger mark on Tuesday but several villages along its course in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh have not yet fully returned to normal. In river Krishna, too, the flood discharges have been stopped as fresh inflows from the upper riparian states abated.

According to the state Water Resources Department, all warning signals at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram were withdrawn as the water level fell to 8.58 lakh cusecs by Tuesday evening. But the floodwater in 'lanka' (island) villages in East Godavari district and the submerged villages in the West is yet to recede completely.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the situation in the morning, directed the Collectors of the two districts to complete enumeration of the damage to crops by September 7. He also asked them to ensure distribution of Rs 2,000 as additional relief to each of the flood-hit families in the two districts.

Besides, 25-kg rice, one kg redgram and other ration items should also be distributed to the affected families, he said. "Now that the flood has decreased, its time to battle the (spread of) diseases.Take up sanitation works vigorously and keep adequate stocks of essential medicines.

Also, keep adequate stocks of essential commodities ready in each mandal," Jagan told the Collectors. Meanwhile, the Srisailam reservoir on river Krishna has been completely filled to its capacity of 215 tmc ft.

The crest gates of the reservoir have been closed as the inflow fell to just about 1.20 lakh cusecs by Tuesday evening. Authorities have impounded 305.92 tmc ft of water in the Nagarjuna Sagar dam before inflows dwindled to just about 30,000 cusecs.

For the second year in a row, the Dr K L Rao Sagar dam at Pulichintala has been filled to its capacity of 45.66 tmc ft. The Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada received 53,616 cusecs of water from upstream Dr K L Rao Sagar dam and 50,560 cusecs of it was discharged into the Bay of Bengal.