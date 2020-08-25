Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES47 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 16,014 with 485 fresh cases Dehradun: With 485 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the state's case count rose to 16,014, while six more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 213, according to a health department bulletin..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:02 IST
New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES25 RJ-DOTASRA Ajay Maken to visit Jaipur to deal with Cong’s organisational issues in Rajasthan Jaipur: AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken would visit Jaipur this week to take feedback from party leaders and workers, state's Congress unit chief said on Tuesday. .

DEL30 RJ-VIRUS COVID-19: Six more deaths recorded in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded six more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 973, according to a health department official. . DES54 UP-LD GIRL 17-yr-old raped, murdered in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A 17-year-old girl was found dead outside her village here, raped and murdered after she had left home to fill out a scholarship application, police said on Tuesday. .

DES50 UP-JOURNALIST-LD MURDER UP journalist's murder: Police officer suspended, 6 arrested Lucknow/ Ballia: A police officer was suspended while six people arrested in connection with the murder of a journalist in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia. . LGD31 UP-COURT-BABRI CBI court rejects prosecution witnesses' plea for written arguments in Babri trial Lucknow: A special CBI court here on Tuesday rejected the pleas of two prosecution witnesses seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri mosque demolition case. .

LGD32 UP-COURT-MLA SON Anticipatory bail plea of jailed Gyanpur MLA's son rejected Bhadohi (UP): A district and sessions court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by Vishu Mishra, son of jailed Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra. . DES37 UP-FLOOD-VILLAGES Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. .

DES36 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059 Lucknow: With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. . DES44 PB-CAB-UNIVERSITY Nod for law univ in Punjab's Tarn Taran to commemorate Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th birth anniv Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to set up a law university in the border district of Tarn Taran to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, officials said here. DES21 PB-VIRUS-MINISTER-MLAs Punjab minister, two MLAs test positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: A Punjab minister and two MLAs tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28. .

DEL14 HR-VIRUS-SESSION-MINISTER Haryana transport minister tests positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day before the Assembly's monsoon session begins here. . DES56 HR-VIRUS-ASSEMBLY-LD PROTOCOL Strict coronavirus protocols in place as Haryana Assembly session begins Wednesday Chandigarh: The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly is set to begin here on Wednesday with the authorities putting strict protocols in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic. .

DES40 HR-HOODA Led by Hooda, Cong MLAs pass vote of thanks at CLP meet for Sonia continuing as party chief Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday led Congress MLAs from the state at a party CLP meet in passing a vote of thanks to party chief Sonia Gandhi for the decision to continue leading the party. . DES35 UKD-CONG-BJP U’khand: BJP seeks apology as Cong MLA ‘abuses’ CM in viral video, 'threatens' official Dehradun: The Uttarakhand BJP Tuesday demanded an apology from the Congress alleging that its Jaspur MLA "abused" Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and "threatened” an official over a colony being sealed following detection of a coronavirus case. .

DES47 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 16,014 with 485 fresh cases Dehradun: With 485 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the state's case count rose to 16,014, while six more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 213, according to a health department bulletin.. .

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

More centres, fewer students per room, staggered entry-exit: NTA plans for NEET, JEE amid COVID-19

Increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting medical and engineering entrance ex...

India deploys troops with shoulder-fired missiles in key areas in eastern Ladakh

The Indian Army has further bolstered its combat readiness in eastern Ladakh by deploying troops with shoulder-fired missiles in several sensitive areas in the backdrop of increasing activities by Chinese helicopters in the region, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020