New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES25 RJ-DOTASRA Ajay Maken to visit Jaipur to deal with Cong’s organisational issues in Rajasthan Jaipur: AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken would visit Jaipur this week to take feedback from party leaders and workers, state's Congress unit chief said on Tuesday. .

DEL30 RJ-VIRUS COVID-19: Six more deaths recorded in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded six more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 973, according to a health department official. . DES54 UP-LD GIRL 17-yr-old raped, murdered in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A 17-year-old girl was found dead outside her village here, raped and murdered after she had left home to fill out a scholarship application, police said on Tuesday. .

DES50 UP-JOURNALIST-LD MURDER UP journalist's murder: Police officer suspended, 6 arrested Lucknow/ Ballia: A police officer was suspended while six people arrested in connection with the murder of a journalist in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia. . LGD31 UP-COURT-BABRI CBI court rejects prosecution witnesses' plea for written arguments in Babri trial Lucknow: A special CBI court here on Tuesday rejected the pleas of two prosecution witnesses seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri mosque demolition case. .

LGD32 UP-COURT-MLA SON Anticipatory bail plea of jailed Gyanpur MLA's son rejected Bhadohi (UP): A district and sessions court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by Vishu Mishra, son of jailed Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra. . DES37 UP-FLOOD-VILLAGES Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. .

DES36 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059 Lucknow: With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. . DES44 PB-CAB-UNIVERSITY Nod for law univ in Punjab's Tarn Taran to commemorate Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th birth anniv Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to set up a law university in the border district of Tarn Taran to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, officials said here. DES21 PB-VIRUS-MINISTER-MLAs Punjab minister, two MLAs test positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: A Punjab minister and two MLAs tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28. .

DEL14 HR-VIRUS-SESSION-MINISTER Haryana transport minister tests positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day before the Assembly's monsoon session begins here. . DES56 HR-VIRUS-ASSEMBLY-LD PROTOCOL Strict coronavirus protocols in place as Haryana Assembly session begins Wednesday Chandigarh: The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly is set to begin here on Wednesday with the authorities putting strict protocols in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic. .

DES40 HR-HOODA Led by Hooda, Cong MLAs pass vote of thanks at CLP meet for Sonia continuing as party chief Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday led Congress MLAs from the state at a party CLP meet in passing a vote of thanks to party chief Sonia Gandhi for the decision to continue leading the party. . DES35 UKD-CONG-BJP U’khand: BJP seeks apology as Cong MLA ‘abuses’ CM in viral video, 'threatens' official Dehradun: The Uttarakhand BJP Tuesday demanded an apology from the Congress alleging that its Jaspur MLA "abused" Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and "threatened” an official over a colony being sealed following detection of a coronavirus case. .

DES47 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 16,014 with 485 fresh cases Dehradun: With 485 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the state's case count rose to 16,014, while six more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 213, according to a health department bulletin.. .