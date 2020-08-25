Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF takes over security of Statue of Unity in Gujarat

"Due to the importance and prominence of the Statue of Unity it is under constant threat from anti-social elements and the sculpture is susceptible to damage including through terrorist activities." "The force will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the Statue of Unity," a CISF spokesperson said. A good number of tourists visits the facility and the CISF squad will control the entry and exit, carry out frisking of visitors in special cases and also check their bags.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:21 IST
CISF takes over security of Statue of Unity in Gujarat

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday took over the security of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district with the induction of over 270 armed personnel. A formal induction ceremony was conducted at the site of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue in Sadhu-Bet islet of Narmada river at the Sardar Sarovar Dam front in Kevadia, officials said.

Narmada District collector M R Kothari and other senior officials of the state government and the CISF were present at the induction ceremony during which a ceremonial key of the facility was handed over to the force, they said. The CISF contingent will provide an armed cover to the facility that is spread across 23 acres with seven operational gates and an emergency exit, an officer of the force said. "Due to the importance and prominence of the Statue of Unity it is under constant threat from anti-social elements and the sculpture is susceptible to damage including through terrorist activities." "The force will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the Statue of Unity," a CISF spokesperson said.

A good number of tourists visits the facility and the CISF squad will control the entry and exit, carry out frisking of visitors in special cases and also check their bags. Armed with assault rifles like the AK series and the INSAS, the personnel will also carry out anti-sabotage checks at the facility and will have a quick reaction team (QRT) to respond to any emergency or terrorist attack. The 182-meters tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, 2018.

The world’s tallest statue is named the Statue of Unity in tribute to Sardar Patel’s contribution in bringing together hundreds of politically fragmented states to make a united India post-Independence. While the Union home ministry has sanctioned a strength of 352 CISF personnel led by a Deputy Commandant-rank officer to guard the facility, 272 of them have taken position on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. The rest of the contingent will also be in position soon, another officer said. The paramilitary force guards vital and sensitive installations in the country including those in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to identify dual-use technologies that can be used for military applications: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday pitched for carrying out a reality check on military technologies that are required to be fielded operationally in the Indian context. He said the Indian armed forces will have to pay adequate emphasis ...

Wisconsin city braces for third night of protests over police shooting of Black man

Authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday were readying for a third night of unrest after arsonists torched much of the citys Black business district following the shooting of a Black man in the back by police. Kenosha County Board of S...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020