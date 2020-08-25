Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar stable, maintaining vital parameters: Health bulletin

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Khattar is stable and maintaining his vital parameters, said a health bulletin on Tuesday, a day after he tested positive for coronavirus. Dhankar said it was a matter of happiness when Khattar informed him over the phone that he was feeling better. “I spoke to the CM over the phone to enquire about his well-being.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:27 IST
Khattar stable, maintaining vital parameters: Health bulletin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Khattar is stable and maintaining his vital parameters, said a health bulletin on Tuesday, a day after he tested positive for coronavirus. Khattar is admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital for treatment.

The chief minister has been maintaining his vital parameters like pulse, respiration, blood pressure, according to the bulletin. "His general condition is stable and he is comfortable," it said.

It said 66-year-old Khattar had developed fever and body ache three days ago after which he tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Gurgaon hospital around 2.30 am last night.

Khattar was examined by a COVID care team led by Dr Sushila Kataria. Earlier in the day, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar spoke to Khattar over the phone.

Khattar's test report came on Monday, six days after he attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found coronavirus positive. Dhankar said it was a matter of happiness when Khattar informed him over the phone that he was feeling better.

"I spoke to the CM over the phone to enquire about his well-being. The chief minister said he had a sound sleep in the night and was feeling better. For us, this is a matter of happiness," said Dhankar in a tweet while wishing Khattar a speedy recovery. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were among the leaders who wished Khattar a speedy recovery.

During the day, Khattar also put out a few tweets, wishing noted wrestler Vinesh Phogat on her birthday and wishing a speedy recovery to his minister Mool Chand Sharma, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to identify dual-use technologies that can be used for military applications: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday pitched for carrying out a reality check on military technologies that are required to be fielded operationally in the Indian context. He said the Indian armed forces will have to pay adequate emphasis ...

Wisconsin city braces for third night of protests over police shooting of Black man

Authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday were readying for a third night of unrest after arsonists torched much of the citys Black business district following the shooting of a Black man in the back by police. Kenosha County Board of S...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020