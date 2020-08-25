Noida: 90 new cases push COVID-19 tally to 7,303

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 7,303, official data showed. So far, 6,344 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (16,128) and Kanpur Nagar (9,219), it showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 7,303, official data showed. So far, 43 people have died from the infection in the district with the mortality rate dropping to 0.58 per cent from 0.59 per cent on Monday and 0.60 per cent on Sunday. The number of active cases came down to 916 from 927 on Monday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. The district reached the 13th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed. Also, 98 more patients got discharged during the period. So far, 6,344 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (16,128) and Kanpur Nagar (9,219), it showed. The recovery rate of patients increased slightly to 86.86 per cent from 86.55 per cent on Monday. It was 87.53 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,660) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,437), Gorakhpur (2,476), Allahabad (2,536), Varanasi (1,726), Bareilly (1,435), Ghaziabad (1,133), Aligarh (1,150), Saharanpur (1,052), Moradabad (1,069), Barabanki (959) and Deoria (936), according to the data

There were 49,575 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. So far, 1,44,754 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 3,059, showed the data.

