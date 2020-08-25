Mumbi reports 587 COVID-19 cases in day, BMC says ICMR glitch

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 587 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,37,678, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At 587, the number could have been the lowest in the last 100 days but the civic body clarified that a glitch on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed "incomplete data".

Meanwhile, the toll went up to 7,474 with 35 patients succumbing to the infection. "The city has recorded lesser number of cases (587) due to some glitch in the ICMR website as the complete case data is not available today. It will be updatedtomorrow," the civic body said.

With 883 patients discharged in the day, the number of recoveries increased to 1,11,967 in the metropolis. Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 81 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 17,931, the BMC added.