COVID-19: 1.92 % patients in ICU while 0.29 % patients on ventilator battle against the virus

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that about 2.70 per cent patients are on oxygen support, 1.92 per cent on ICU while 0.29 per cent patients are on the ventilators, in the battle against coronavirus disease in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that about 2.70 per cent patients are on oxygen support, 1.92 per cent on ICU while 0.29 per cent patients are on the ventilators, in the battle against coronavirus disease in India. According to the health ministry, India's COVID19 case tally crossed 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 discharged and 58,390 deaths due to the virus on Tuesday.

Addressing the weekly coronavirus update, Rajesh Bhushan, the union health secretary said, "Let us know the status of critical cases of active cases. This is an important aspect. If we look, critical cases across the country we find that only 2.70 per cent of patients are on oxygen support of the total cases (7,04,348) reported as on Monday. Similarly, only 1.92 per cent of patients are in ICU while 0.29 per cent patients are on ventilators of the total active cases so far." Discussing the mortality occurred due to the virus; Bhushan said that a total of 58,390 deaths have been reported across the country.

"About 69 per cent deaths have been reported in the male population while 31 per cent fatality has been reported in the female population. Thirty-six per cent mortality has been seen in people within the age group of 45 to 60 years and 51 per cent of deaths have been witnessed in people with 60 years of age or above," he said. According to the health ministry, India has recorded highest-ever single day recoveries of 66,550 in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 24 lakh.

"With this, India's Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached 76% (75.92%). The number of recovered patients has outpaced active cases (7,04,348) by more than 17 lakh. The recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases as on Monday," said the official adding that as a result, Case Fatality Rates is steadily falling and currently, it stands at 1.84 per cent. Bhushan further informed that India has tested nearly 3.7 crores (3,68,27,520) cumulative COVID-19 samples so far. With 9,25,383 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million have seen a sharp rise to 26,685, he said.

The official added that India's testing lab network has seen a substantial widening with a total of 1524 labs till the date. There are 986 labs in the government and 538 labs in the private sector respectively. There are also 787 RT PCR based testing labs, 619 TrueNat based testing labs, and 118 CBNAAT based testing labs in the country.

