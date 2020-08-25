Left Menu
Noida: Over 1,700 vehicles penalised for flouting COVID-19 curbs

"A total of 4,717 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,714 of them while another 11 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19," the police said in a statement.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:04 IST
Owners of over 1,700 vehicles were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, around a dozen vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded over 7,300 positive cases of COVID-19 including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.  "A total of 4,717 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,714 of them while another 11 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19," the police said in a statement. Altogether, Rs 1,74,200 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said..

