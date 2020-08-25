MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy s personal website hacked

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy's personal website has been hacked and the city police have been informed about it, an official in his office said on Tuesday. The site -- http://kishanreddy.com -- was hacked on August 15 and has been down since then, he said.

"It was his personal website which has all the details of his programs and activities with regard to his constituency. The site was hacked on August 15.

We have informed the Hyderabad City Police about this, the official told PTI. Sources claimed pro-Pakistan slogans were found on the website when it was hacked.

The website mainly contained details of Reddys visits in his Lok Sabha constituency of Secunderabad here and other political activities, they said. Reddy was maintaining the website even before he became union minister, they said.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police confirmed that the minister's office had informed them that his personal website had been hacked. "They told us that the minister's personal website has been hacked.... so far we have not received any formal complaint," the official said.