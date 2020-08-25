Illegal 4-storey building worth Rs 20 cr sealed: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it has sealed a four-storey building pegged worth Rs 20 crore as it was built on an illegally occupied land. The action came during an anti-encroachment drive being carried out on the instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, the authority said in a statement.

"The under-construction building is spread in an area of 1,500 sq metres and located in Mamura area of the city. The land on which the building is made belongs to the Noida Authority but was illegally occupied by Satyapal, Jagpal, Kranpal, Nempal and Ompal (all four brothers), and Ombir, Sukhbir, Jaypal and Dharmbir (all four brothers)," it stated. "The sealed property is pegged worth Rs 20 crore in the market," it added.

The Noida Authority also warned people against illegal Occupation Of Government Land. It also said that construction of buildings in Noida without its approval is not allowed..