Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman chained, tortured by husband rescued by DCW

She was tortured and beaten so brutally that it had taken a toll on her mental health, the DCW said. After getting information from the Commission's Mahila Panchayat team that a woman was being held captive, DCW members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi escalated the matter and reached the location along with panel chairperson Swati Maliwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:37 IST
Woman chained, tortured by husband rescued by DCW

A 32-year-old woman, who was bound in chains, tortured and held captive by her husband, was rescued on Tuesday by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from East Delhi's Trilokpuri area, officials said. The husband, aged 35, has been arrested, police said.

The DCW said the woman, who had been married for the last 11 years, was held captive and bound in iron chains by her husband in her own house. The room in which she was kept had no fan and a foul smell was emanating from it as she was made to lie in her own excreta. She was tortured and beaten so brutally that it had taken a toll on her mental health, the DCW said.

After getting information from the Commission's Mahila Panchayat team that a woman was being held captive, DCW members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi escalated the matter and reached the location along with panel chairperson Swati Maliwal. The team found the woman lying on the floor with her feet bound in iron chains.

"She was in a miserable condition with torn clothes," the DCW said. After talking to the woman, the team learnt that the woman had been married for the last 11 years and had three children.

She informed the DCW that her husband used to beat her brutally and she had been locked in chains for the last six months. Upon investigation, it was found that the her husband owns a flour mill and the victim was perfectly fine earlier.

The panel said even her children confirmed that their father used to often beat them and their mother. After freeing her, the DCW team is taking care of the victim''s treatment.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "The torture inflicted on her has left deep scars. She is even suffering from mental health issues now. We have rescued her and have started working on her rehabilitation. We will ensure strongest action against the perpetrators of the crime." A senior police officer said the woman was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, in Kalyan Puri for medical examination and based on her statement, an FIR was registered in the matter. "We have registered a case against her husband on the complaint of her relative. The man has also been arrested and further investigation is underway." The woman lived with her husband, three children and her mother-in-law, he said. Police also received a PCR call in this regard. "All what DCW claims is part of the investigation," he said.

When asked if the woman was chained, the officer said DCW has also made a video in this regard..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto driver killed while saving biker in Greater Noida

A 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died in a road crash on Tuesday night while trying to save a motorcycle rider in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. The auto-rickshaw had overturned on the road around 9 pm near Parthala Chowk, und...

India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar join hands to enhance conservation of river dolphins

Experts from four countries -India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar have joined hands to enhance conservation of river dolphins in the region, paving way for regional cooperation. A webinar on Exploring the impact of COVID-19 on the ecosystem...

Molestation case filed against AR personnel in Mizoram

Mizoram police has filed a case against the personnel of Assam Rifles for allegedly molesting two women in the border district of Champai, a police officer said on Tuesday. Champai district superintendent of police told PTI that the sexual ...

Turkey 'fully rejects' U.S. criticism of Erdogan-Hamas meeting

Turkey fully rejects a statement by the U.S. State Department objecting to a recent meeting between President Tayyip Erdogan and two leaders of Hamas in Istanbul, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The State Department had said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020