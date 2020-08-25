With 10,425 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, tally reaches 7,03,823

With 10,425 new COVID-19 cases and 329 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the tally for coronavirus cases reached 7,03,823 in the state, according to the state Health Department. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 587 new COVID-19 cases, 883 recoveries and 35 deaths have been reported in Mumbai alone.

Whereas 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. With this, the total number of cases rises to 2,725 including 2,375 discharges and 90 active cases. "The total number of positive cases increases to 1,37,678 in Mumbai, including 17,931 active cases, 1,11,967 recovered cases and 7,474 deaths," BMC said. (ANI)