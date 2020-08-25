Left Menu
Molestation case filed against AR personnel in Mizoram

Champai district superintendent of police told PTI that the sexual harassment case has been registered at Champai police station against the Assam Rifles personnel, who are guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The alleged incident took place on August 15 when two women belonging to Sesih village in the district were returning to their homes after working in agricultural fields, sources said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:43 IST
Mizoram police has filed a case against the personnel of Assam Rifles for allegedly molesting two women in the border district of Champai, a police officer said on Tuesday. Champai district superintendent of police told PTI that the sexual harassment case has been registered at Champai police station against the Assam Rifles personnel, who are guarding the Indo-Myanmar border.

We have summoned the Assam Rifles personnel to give their statements. Investigation into the alleged sexual harassment is on, he said.

Assam Rifles has denied the allegation and said that it has not received any report of such an incident. Complaint should be lodged with the head of the force so that the accused is booked. Meanwhile, the Central Young Mizo Association, the largest civil society body in Mizoram, on Tuesday wrote to 23 sector Assam Rifles commander demanding an apology from the paramilitary force for the alleged sexual harassment.

It also demanded an apology from the paramilitary force for the recent incident at Vairengte where AR personnel had barged into the state by allegedly defying entry and safety protocols laid down by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The CYMA considered the act on the part of Assam Rifles personnel as an insult to the peace loving Mizo society, the letter said.

As the incidents have hurt the sentiment of the people of Mizoram and for these acts of omission and commission, the CYMA demands the Assam Rifles to tender apology to the people of Mizoram on or before August 31 failing which the association will take necessary steps for the same, the letter said..

