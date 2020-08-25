Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archaeologists explore Vaigai river civilisation, release status report

The Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu on Monday released the status report on the ongoing excavations at seven locations in the state uncovering close to 7,633 samples, as of July 2020.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:46 IST
Archaeologists explore Vaigai river civilisation, release status report
Archaeological excavations carried out by the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Survey have uncovered 7633 archeological items.. Image Credit: ANI

The Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu on Monday released the status report on the ongoing excavations at seven locations in the state uncovering close to 7,633 samples, as of July 2020. According to a study released by the Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu, excavations are being carried out at several locations across Tamil Nadu: Kelladi, Agaram, Kondagai, Manalur in Sivaganga district, Sivakalai and Adichanallur in the Tuticorin District and Kodumanalur in the Erode District.

In order to fully explore the Vaigai River civilization, 7,818 archaeological objects have been found in the first 3 excavations carried out by the Central Archaeological body. The survey is being conducted in Keeladi, Agaram, Kondagai, and Manalur areas of the habitat, Emakkadu (graveyard) and industrial sites. Archaeological excavations carried out by the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Survey have uncovered 7633 archaeological items till July 2020.

About 392 people have been employed in the excavation work and about 76 pits have been dug. Excavations at seven sites have uncovered 103 remains, 3959 archaeologists, and 389 collected organic matter. The sixth phase of excavations has so far uncovered 913 archaeological items, including Manalur, which is located Keeladi and around it.

In the 6th phase excavation below, especially the terracotta seal, the skeleton of a cow. Scales have been found. 10 numbered pots in the same old man's trench in the Kontakai excavation. Skeletons, knives, gold coins, bowl-like logs, Chinese pottery, and a smoker were found while seated. Excavations at Adichanallur and Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district have uncovered stone tools, construction symbols, pottery tiles engraved with Tamil-Brahmi script, iron artifacts, and roof tiles.

Archaeological excavations at Kodumanal in Erode district have uncovered archeological items such as a canal-like building area, an iron arrowhead, an inscription, and beads. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former U.S. VP Gore says Trump is putting 'knee on the neck of democracy'

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of trying to put his knee on the neck of democracy by undermining mail-in voting and sowing doubts, without evidence, about the integrity of the Nov. 3 election.He...

3 days of rains in Pakistan kill 90, disrupt life in Karachi

Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged at least a thousand homes across Pakistan, the countrys national disaster management agency said Tuesday, as another spell of heavy rain lashed the port city of Karachi....

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back' Iran sanctions

The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administrations demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move that drew an angry rebuke from the U.S. ambassador who accused opponents of supporting terrorists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020