The Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu on Monday released the status report on the ongoing excavations at seven locations in the state uncovering close to 7,633 samples, as of July 2020. According to a study released by the Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu, excavations are being carried out at several locations across Tamil Nadu: Kelladi, Agaram, Kondagai, Manalur in Sivaganga district, Sivakalai and Adichanallur in the Tuticorin District and Kodumanalur in the Erode District.

In order to fully explore the Vaigai River civilization, 7,818 archaeological objects have been found in the first 3 excavations carried out by the Central Archaeological body. The survey is being conducted in Keeladi, Agaram, Kondagai, and Manalur areas of the habitat, Emakkadu (graveyard) and industrial sites. Archaeological excavations carried out by the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Survey have uncovered 7633 archaeological items till July 2020.

About 392 people have been employed in the excavation work and about 76 pits have been dug. Excavations at seven sites have uncovered 103 remains, 3959 archaeologists, and 389 collected organic matter. The sixth phase of excavations has so far uncovered 913 archaeological items, including Manalur, which is located Keeladi and around it.

In the 6th phase excavation below, especially the terracotta seal, the skeleton of a cow. Scales have been found. 10 numbered pots in the same old man's trench in the Kontakai excavation. Skeletons, knives, gold coins, bowl-like logs, Chinese pottery, and a smoker were found while seated. Excavations at Adichanallur and Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district have uncovered stone tools, construction symbols, pottery tiles engraved with Tamil-Brahmi script, iron artifacts, and roof tiles.

Archaeological excavations at Kodumanal in Erode district have uncovered archeological items such as a canal-like building area, an iron arrowhead, an inscription, and beads. (ANI)