Horticulture Minister appeals to Karnataka CM to stop traffic moment in Cubbon Park

Amid the ongoing debate whether or not to shut off traffic in Cubbon Park which is referred to as Bengaluru's cherished 'lung space', Karnataka Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda said that it falls under the purview of the Karnataka Government Gardens (Conservation) Act, 1975. therefore it is essential to stop vehicle moment in the park.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-08-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 05:49 IST
Horticulture Minister appeals to Karnataka CM to stop traffic moment in Cubbon Park
Karnataka Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing debate whether or not to shut off traffic in Cubbon Park which is referred to as Bengaluru's cherished 'lung space', Karnataka Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda said that it falls under the purview of the Karnataka Government Gardens (Conservation) Act, 1975. therefore it is essential to stop vehicle moment in the park. The minister made the remark after holding a meeting with the senior officials of the department. He also appealed to the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for final approval."Environmental lovers have been urged to cut off traffic at Cubbon Park in the heart of the capital. Cubbon Park is also under the purview of the Karnataka Government Gardens (Conservation) Act, 1975. This is why it is essential to ban traffic on 197 acres of land, realizing that it is a supplement to the development of the park," said Gowda in an official statement.

Previously, traffic was cut off every Sunday at Cubbon Park also on government holidays. Traffic was banned from 10 am to 8 pm every day, he said. "Some 4,000-5,000 people visit Cubbon Park for morning and evening walks every day. Thousands also come to just see the park. The government's intent is to keep such a place environment-friendly. The government's mission is to make this place environmentally friendly. Officials have advised that if Cubbon Park should become what Lal Bagh is to birds, then we must create a cleaner environment for birds to grow," he said. (ANI)

