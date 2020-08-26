Woman thrashes watchman after argument in Telangana's Rangareddy

A woman allegedly thrashed a watchman of an apartment in Chandarnagar here on Monday after an argument took place between them.

Local police said that they have received a complaint from the watchman, Rafiq and after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera. As per the footage, the woman came in a car and started thrashing the watchman after exchanging some words with him. (ANI)