Woman thrashes watchman after argument in Telangana's Rangareddy
A woman allegedly thrashed a watchman of an apartment in Chandarnagar here on Monday after an argument took place between them.ANI | Rangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:47 IST
A woman allegedly thrashed a watchman of an apartment in Chandarnagar here on Monday after an argument took place between them.
Local police said that they have received a complaint from the watchman, Rafiq and after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case.
The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera. As per the footage, the woman came in a car and started thrashing the watchman after exchanging some words with him. (ANI)
