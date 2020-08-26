Water level of Delhi's Yamuna river at 203.78 m
The water level of the Yamuna river was recorded at 203.78 metres at Old Yamuna Bridge in the national capital on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:16 IST
The water level of the Yamuna river was recorded at 203.78 meters at Old Yamuna Bridge in the national capital on Wednesday. At 8 am, 13,433 cusec of water was released from the Hathini Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district, an official said.
The water level of the river had risen due to heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is likely to expect "generally cloudy sky" with "moderate/heavy rain" accompanied by a thunderstorm in the next few days.
