610 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
With 610 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases in Rajasthan have reached 73,935, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:43 IST
With 610 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases in Rajasthan have reached 73,935, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. Three districts -- Jodhpur (136), Bikaner (127), and Jaipur (126) -- reported more than 100 positive cases for the novel coronavirus.
Six people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 986 in the state. Of the six fatalities, three were from Jaipur, followed by two from Bikaner and one from Sikar district, according to the data shared by the health department. At present, there are 14,607 active cases while a total of 58,342 people infected with the pathogen have been discharged, as of Wednesday.
