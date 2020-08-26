18-year-old girl raped, murdered in UP's Lakhimpur

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Nimgaun area of Lakhimpur district, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. The post-mortem report of the victim has confirmed rape and three teams have been formed to probe the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SSP), Lakhimpur said, "The post mortem report confirms rape. Three teams have been formed to investigate the matter. We have received some inputs. Probe underway." Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to take cognisance of the incident.

"Your Excellency, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, the condition of women security is in a very bad shape in Uttar Pradesh. A girl from Lakhimpur was going to fill an online form while she was raped and brutally murdered. Such incidents are taking place in Uttar Pradesh on a daily basis. Hope you understand its seriousness and take it into consideration," Priyanka tweeted.