MP: Three FIRs against journo, five others for rape of minors

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:11 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police has registered three FIRs in Indore against six people, including 68-year-old owner of a Bhopal-based newspaper, in connection with alleged rape of three minor girls, an official said on Wednesday. The FIRs were registered against Pyare Miyan aka Abba and five of his accomplices on Tuesday under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Vinod Dixit, in-charge of Palasia police station.

These FIRs have been registered in connection with the allegations of sexual exploitation of three teenaged girls in Indore at different times on pretext of offering them jobs, the official said. "Separate FIRs were registered earlier in Bhopal for sexual exploitation of minor girls. Now three cases have been sent to Indore police for local investigation, which is why FIRs were formally registered here," he said.

The Indore police team will soon record the statements of the victims, he added. Miyan, who is lodged in a jail in Jabalpur under judicial custody, will be brought to Indore on a production warrant and questioned in connection with the charges, the official said.

The Bhopal police team on Tuesday conducted a search at Miyan's bungalow in Indore, where the girls were allegedly sexually abused, he said, adding that the police had sealed the premises 15 days ago. Miyan was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir on July 15, as he went absconding after five minor girls and a woman in Bhopal accused him of rape.

