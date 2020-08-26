Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru zoo names elephant calf after Sudha Murthy

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park announced on Wednesday that an elephant calf will be named as 'Sudha' to acknowledge the contribution of Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy towards the cause of wildlife conservation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:25 IST
Bengaluru zoo names elephant calf after Sudha Murthy

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park announced on Wednesday that an elephant calf will be named as 'Sudha' to acknowledge the contribution of Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy towards the cause of wildlife conservation. Executive Director of BBP, Vanashree Vipin Singh said Sudha Murthy has consented to the proposal.

The elephant named 'Suvarna', aged 45, gave birth to the female calf on August 17, taking the elephant population at BBP to 25. Sudha Murthy, author, social worker and wife of co- founder of Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys Ltd, N R Narayana Murthy, marked her 70th birth day on August 19.

Infosys Foundation is the philanthropic and corporate social responsibility arm of the company. "In BBP, Infosys Foundation has contributed towards execution of work of Tiger enclosure, Zebra enclosure, Giraffe enclosure, borewell and addressing drinking water storage and staff welfare through their resources," Vanashree told PTI.

Sudha Murthy used to personally visit BBP and monitor the work, she said adding, its staff still remember her involvement. Officials said many wildlife conservation enthusiasts suggested to name the baby calf as Sudha since Sudha Murthy extended the Foundation's helping hand for development of BBP and Binkadakatti mini zoo near the district headquarters town of Gadag in Karnataka.

Housing nearly 2,300 animals of 101 different species, the government-run BBP, spread over 731.88 hectares, has a zoo, safari, butterfly park and rescue centre..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to execute only Native American on federal death row

The United States is set to execute Lezmond Mitchell, a convicted murderer and the only Native American on federal death row, on Wednesday, despite opposition from the Navajo Nation, which says the government is infringing tribal sovereignt...

Trump's convention aims to airbrush his tenure

At President Donald Trumps Republican convention, he is welcoming to immigrants, not the architect of some of the nations harshest anti-immigration policies. At Trumps convention, the coronavirus pandemic has largely subsided, not continued...

Myanmar shuts schools after biggest daily climb in coronavirus cases

Myanmar ordered all schools to close after reporting 70 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise, as authorities try to tackle a resurgence of the virus following weeks without confirmed domestic transmission.All but ...

Stand developed by Srinagar bizman dispenses sanitiser using foot, carries advertisements

A young Sriganagar-based businessman has come up with the concept of a sanitiser stand in which one has to use ones foot to dispense the liquid and the equipment also carries corporate advertisements. The businessman Harris Ahmad developed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020