Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man rapes minor girl, forces her to marry him, gives triple talaq: Police

But a few weeks after taking the minor girl to his home, Momin gave her triple talaq and left her back with her mother, said the SHO, after which the fatherless child approached Childcare Helpline, which referred the matter to the police. The police subsequently got a complaint from the mother of the minor child and booked the accused, he said..

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:27 IST
Man rapes minor girl, forces her to marry him, gives triple talaq: Police

A man has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor sister of his elder brother’s wife and then marrying her by threatening her and her mother before giving her triple talaq. On a complaint by the victim’s mother, belonging to a village under Budhana police station of Muzaffarnagar district, accused Momin has been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act.

After the registration of the case against him, Momin has gone missing but the police have launched a manhunt to nab him, said Budhana police station in-charge K P Singh. In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said that her elder son-in-law’s brother Momin had visited their house in January this year and stayed with them for a few days during which he raped her minor daughter, said SHO Singh.

After returning his home, he along with his parents began threatening the mother-daughter duo to marry the minor girl to him, the SHO said, adding the woman married her daughter to Momin under duress in February this year. But a few weeks after taking the minor girl to his home, Momin gave her triple talaq and left her back with her mother, said the SHO, after which the fatherless child approached Childcare Helpline, which referred the matter to the police.

The police subsequently got a complaint from the mother of the minor child and booked the accused, he said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Gadhvi celebrates 16 years of 'Dhoom'

Director Sanjay Gadhvis action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the films release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago. A Yash Raj Films p...

Australia to seek veto powers on all public deals with foreign nations, PM to say

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday legislation giving the federal government new powers to review and cancel any agreements that local authorities and public institutions make or have made with foreign govern...

Pb CM asks AG to coordinate with counterparts to file petition on NEET/JEE exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked his state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the ...

2 killed as heavy rains lash Odisha, flood fear in many areas

Fear of flood loomed large over parts of Odisha on Wednesday as heavy rains, triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, battered the state, submerging low-lying areas, snapping road links and claiming at least two lives, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020