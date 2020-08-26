3 killed as truck collides with lorry in Punjab's Ludhiana
Three people were killed when a truck rammed into a lorry at GT road near Doraha, about 25 km from here, on Wednesday, police said The three included two women who were labourers at a brick kiln in Moga. They were travelling in the back of the lorry, police said.PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:58 IST
