Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR-CMERI to launch e-tractors in September

Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) director Harish Hirani said at a recent webinar on modern age farming that it will be a "revolutionary step" in the history of tractor technologies. "CSIR-CMERI will be launching the first generation e- tractors in September, 2020, which has the potential to overhaul the current diesel-intensive tractor usage practices prevalent across the nation," he said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:17 IST
CSIR-CMERI to launch e-tractors in September

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, plans to launch electronic tractors next month, which will have the potential to change the current practice of using diesel tractors in the country. Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) director Harish Hirani said at a recent webinar on modern age farming that it will be a "revolutionary step" in the history of tractor technologies.

"CSIR-CMERI will be launching the first generation e- tractors in September, 2020, which has the potential to overhaul the current diesel-intensive tractor usage practices prevalent across the nation," he said on Tuesday. Hirani urged all MSEs (material, science and engineering units) to come forward with their ideas, visions and existing technologies so that CSIR-CMERI can collaborate and add further value to the "potential visionary technology." "The future trend in agriculture would be driven by Artificial Intelligence and Efficient Electronic Architecture, and the research and development course of CSIR-CMERI is already aligned in this direction," he said.

To enhance the income of farmers and help them get proper value for their produce, CSIR-CMERI has developed post-harvest technologies being used in northeastern states, including Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The post-harvest processing technology has a tremendous socio-economic impact in the northeastern states, he said.

It is helping thousands of locals, especially women, to become a part of mainstream economic activities, Hirani said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABVP urges education minister to reduce university fees, permit instalments

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Wednesday presented a memorandum to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging him to reduce university fees and permit fee payment in instalments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along wit...

Nitish Katara murder: HC dismisses Vikas Yadav’s parole plea on ground of mother’s illness

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the parole plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, by refusing his submission that he has to attend his ailing mother as there is no one to look ...

UP sees 82 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 5,898 cases takes tally past 2 lakh-mark

Uttar Pradesh reported 82 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,141 in the state, while the highest single-day spike of 5,898 new cases took its caseload past the two lakh-mark to 2,03,020.&#160; ...

Sanjay Gadhvi celebrates 16 years of 'Dhoom'

Director Sanjay Gadhvis action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the films release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago. A Yash Raj Films p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020