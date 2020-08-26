Left Menu
NHAI develops Vendor Performance Evaluation System

According to a statement by NHAI, the portal based objective assessment of vendors’ has been initiated to track the performance of the vendors for various NHAI projects.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:40 IST
The vendors who fail to upload the requisite documents on the portal shall not be allowed to participate in the bids of NHAI.  Image Credit: ANI

To establish a transparent and comprehensive 'Performance Rating' System for its Consultants, Contractors and Concessionaires, NHAI has developed a 'Vendor Performance Evaluation System'. According to a statement by NHAI, the portal based objective assessment of vendors' has been initiated to track the performance of the vendors for various NHAI projects.

The Portal is available on the NHAI website under 'Vendor Performance Evaluation System'. Under this portal, NHAI has said, the vendors are required to conduct a self-assessment and upload the documents related to the project activities being executed by them, on the portal. The submissions are reviewed at multiple levels by NHAI, based on which a vendor's rating is generated.

The portal contains a provision for rating the projects according to the mode of implementation and status of completion under BOT (Toll), BOT (Annuity), HAM, EPC works and for Authority's Engineer, Independent Engineer and DPR Consultants. To ensure that the evaluation is done in the most objective and balanced way, the vendor rating generated post-multi-level reviews shall be shared with the vendor. The vendor will also be given an opportunity to appeal against the generated rating.

As on date, vendors have filled data for 853 projects (519 Consultants and 334 Contractors) which are under review at different stages. The vendors who fail to upload the requisite documents on the portal shall not be allowed to participate in the bids of NHAI.

"Suitable amendments in bidding documents are being incorporated to make a rating of vendors as one of the qualification criteria for awarding new projects," NHAI statement said. This rating system will increase the accountability of vendors thereby improving the quality of highways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

