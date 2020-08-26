Left Menu
MP power company engineer caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe

A power distribution company official was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in his office here on Wednesday for shifting a non- functional transformer, the Lokayukta police said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:26 IST
A power distribution company official was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in his office here on Wednesday for shifting a non- functional transformer, the Lokayukta police said. Assistant engineer Mohan Singh Sikarwar had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for shifting the defunct transformer situated right opposite the house of a woman here, they said.

The woman asked her acquaintance to get the job done. After negotiations Sikarwar agreed to take Rs 40,000 for completing the job, the police said.

In the meanwhile, the woman's acquaintance lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police. A trap was laid and the official was caught by sleuths while taking the bribe money from the person in his office, Lokayukta police's Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the engineer and further investigation was on in the matter, he added..

