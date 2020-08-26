Left Menu
Development News Edition

Class 7 student raped by school manager in UP's Gorakhpur

This is the second such incident reported in the Gola police station area of the district in the past 10 days. On July 30, school manager Harendra Yadav (38) called the 15-year-old girl to his house and allegedly raped her, police said, adding that the accused is on the run and a case has been registered against him.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:02 IST
Class 7 student raped by school manager in UP's Gorakhpur

A Class 7 student was allegedly raped by a manager of her school, who also made a video of her and threatened to post it on social media if she reported the matter to anyone, police said here on Wednesday. This is the second such incident reported in the Gola police station area of the district in the past 10 days.

On July 30, school manager Harendra Yadav (38) called the 15-year-old girl to his house and allegedly raped her, police said, adding that the accused is on the run and a case has been registered against him. The police station in-charge of the area has been removed from the post and attached to the Police Lines for failing to take the case seriously and not informing high officials regarding it. According to police, the accused made a video of the student and started blackmailing her. He threatened to post it on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.

The manager blackmailed her saying her father would kill her if she told him about the incident. Police said the accused asked the girl to live at his house in the city and study from there. After a few days, the girl, however, disclosed it to her family. The girl's father informed police but the accused could not be nabbed.

Later, the girl's father met SSP Joginder Singh. A case was lodged against the school manager for rape and under provisions of the POCSO Act, but due to the elapse of time after the incident, the accused managed to escape.

Gorakhpur's Gola Circle Officer Shyamdev said the girl complained to police that she was raped on July 30 by the manager at his home. Earlier on August 16, a teenage was reportedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in the Gola area. Police had registered a case against one Arjun of Dehribhar village and his friend Mahesh, alias Chotu, on the basis of a written complaint from the girl's mother and they were later arrested. According to reports, the teenage girl had gone to fetch water from a hand pump when the two accused took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and raped her. They also tortured the girl by inflicting burn injuries on her with cigarette butts and when she fell unconscious, fled from the spot.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Violation of COVID protocol: 16 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members get bail

Sixteen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand were granted by the Allahabad High Court in a case involving the violation of the coronavirus protocol. According to the FIR, they were accused of staying in Allahabad witho...

CCI approves Carlyle Group's stake acquisition in Airtel's data centre business

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares and equity shares in Airtels data centre business, Nxtra Data, by Carlyle Groups Comfort Investments II. The...

Would appreciate if England pay return visit to Pakistan soon: Misbah

Pakistans head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has called on the England team to soon pay a return visit to his country and assured that there will no compromise on security of players. Pakistan and England just played out a three-ma...

Davos meeting delayed to summer 2021 on COVID-19 fears - WEF

The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum WEF summit of business leaders and politicians has been called off for January due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers planning to reschedule the event to sometime early next summer. The advice f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020