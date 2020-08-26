Fire at Noida toy factory brought under control
A fire that broke out at a toy factory in Noida's Sector-63 on Wednesday is now under control.ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:29 IST
A fire that broke out at a toy factory in Noida's Sector-63 on Wednesday is now under control.
Speaking to media, Naresh Singh, Fire Station Officer said, "Fire fighting operations are underway. As many as 20 fire tenders are at the spot. The fire has been controlled on the ground floor of the wooden toy-making factory."
"The reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida