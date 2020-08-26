Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch
The Indian Army gave a befitting reply and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received, he added. The spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors around 6.50 pm.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:52 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Wednesday by firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received, he added.
The spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors around 6.50 pm. There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Poonch
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
- Indian
ALSO READ
India rejects "lies and half-truths" on J&K penned by Pakistani envoy to China
MQM to mark Pakistani independence day as ‘Black Day’ in UK
Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties
India says appreciative of UK for ensuring safety of its mission after Pakistani-led protests
Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir