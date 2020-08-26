Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant death case: NCB files criminal case against Rhea, others

The NCB is now the third federal investigative agency probing this case apart from the ED and the CBI. The ED, which is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Rajput, has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, and has obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" allegedly indicating dealings in banned drugs from her phone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:07 IST
Sushant death case: NCB files criminal case against Rhea, others
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. They said various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drug agency on an official reference received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The alleged narcotics dealing links are connected to the criminal probe being conducted in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found hanging at his duplex flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. The NCB is now the third federal investigative agency probing this case apart from the ED and the CBI.

The ED, which is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Rajput, has questioned Rhea Chakraborty and has obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" allegedly indicating dealings in banned drugs from her phone. Rhea has been questioned by the ED about these suspect drug deals and her statement on these allegations has been recorded by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

Her lawyer Satish Manehsinde had vehemently denied the allegations made against the 28-year-old actor. "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test," Maneshinde had said.

She is the prime accused in this case and has stated in her petition before the Supreme Court that she was in a live-in relationship with the actor. The ED had shared these alleged drug links with the CBI too.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI restructuring package to help both borrowers, bankers: experts

The restructuring package announced by Reserve Bank of India RBI on August 6 is aimed at helping both borrowers and bankers to tide over the challenging time, banking experts said on Wednesday. Speaking at a webinar organised by CII, Indian...

Institute providing coaching, accommodation to CA/CS students not exempt from GST: AAR

The Kerala-bench of the AAR has ruled that an institute imparting education to students for obtaining qualifications like Chartered Accountancy CA, Cost Accountancy, Company Secretary CS are not covered under the definition of educational i...

Euro zone bond focus turns to supply after sharp sell-off

Euro zone bond markets turned their focus to a pick-up in supply on Wednesday, with yields continuing to inch up after a hefty sell-off a day earlier saw key assets suffer their biggest daily losses since May. Market levels stabilized after...

Tanzanian president Magufuli to face 14 challengers in Oct elections

Tanzanian president John Magufuli will face 14 challengers in elections scheduled for this October, the elections board announced on Wednesday, with analysts saying a divided opposition was likely to ensure he won a second term.His main cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020