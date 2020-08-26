Left Menu
Gautam Buddh Nagar: Over 2,000 vehicles penalized, 22 seized for violation of COVID-19 curbs

"A total of 5,307 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,050 of them while another 22 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19," the police said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:47 IST
Owners of more than 2,000 vehicles were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday over alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Nearly two dozen vehicles were also impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded 7,376 positive COVID-19 cases, including 44 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.  "A total of 5,307 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,050 of them while another 22 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19," the police said in a statement. Altogether, Rs 1,83,800 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said..

