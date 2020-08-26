Left Menu
Narcotics Control Bureau registers case against Rhea Chakraborty, others

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:59 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

According to NCB Director General of the bureau, Rakesh Asthana, has constituted a team from Delhi and Mumbai under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra which will investigate the case. Meanwhile, in a fresh turn of events in the actor's death case, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and has sought details of the rule under which she was allowed.

Yesterday, Sandip Shridhar, Rajput's Chartered Accountant, arrived at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Santacruz for questioning, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 3 questioned Shridhar "about the transactions regarding bank accounts of Rajput. The ED has recorded his statement and will question further if required," an official had told ANI.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

