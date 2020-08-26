Share broker, wife commit suicide in Mumbai

A 45-year-old share broker and his wife allegedly committed suicide over some petty dispute in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Wednesday, police said. Jignesh Doshi and his wife Kashmira were found hanging in their apartment by their 17-year-old son in Dhanukar Wadi locality in the morning hours, an official said.

While Doshi was found hanging in the bathroom, his wife was found dead in the bedroom, he said. On investigation, it was found that the couple had fought over some petty issue, which may have caused them to take the extreme step, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this regard, he added..