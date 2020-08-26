Odisha govt reduces school syllabus by 30% due to COVID-19

Odisha government has reduced by 30 per cent the syllabus for the academic year 2020-21 in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed Samir Ranjan Dash, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister on Wednesday. The state government's decision is applicable for classes 1 to 12. It has been decided after the consultation and approval of three expert committees of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

"The reduced syllabus will be available on the websites of BSE, CHSE and SCERT," the Minister said. He further said, "The state specific and non essential syllabus, in terms of competitive examination has been excluded for time being."

"The decision on school reopening will be taken after the Centre's decision and reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state," he added. The Centre had announced the complete lockdown since March 23 across the country in the wake of coronavirus. Following this, all the educational institutions are shut to contain the spread of the virus and abiding by lockdown norms issued by the Centre. (ANI)