Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest single-day spike of 1,397 COVID-19 cases in Haryana; death toll climbs to 634

Haryana reported the highest single-day spike of 1,397 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while 11 more fatalities took the death toll due to the disease to 634 in the state. As of Wednesday, the state's recovery rate is 82.08 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections is 33 days. Haryana had witnessed its previous highest single-day spike of 1,203 coronavirus cases on August 21..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:45 IST
Highest single-day spike of 1,397 COVID-19 cases in Haryana; death toll climbs to 634

Haryana reported the highest single-day spike of 1,397 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while 11 more fatalities took the death toll due to the disease to 634 in the state. The state continued to record a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases for the last more than 15 days, with its tally currently standing at 58,005.

Of the 11 fresh fatalities, two each were from Faridabad, Panipat and Fatehabad while one person each died in Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Karnal and Ambala districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. The districts that reported fresh cases include Panchkula (172), which witnessed the highest single-day spike, Hisar (139), Gurugram (126), Faridabad (111), Karnal (99), Panipat (92), Sonipat (91) and Kaithal (78), according to the bulletin.

There are 9,758 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently while 47,613 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. As of Wednesday, the state's recovery rate is 82.08 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections is 33 days.

Haryana had witnessed its previous highest single-day spike of 1,203 coronavirus cases on August 21..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All colleges will start in October, students expected to attend classes in person: Karnataka Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced that all college classes will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person. He announced that the academic year for various degree...

Green announces retirement after 15 seasons

Longtime Washington Capitals defenseman Mike Green announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons. Green, 34, broke the news in an interview with The Athletic.I actually had time to spend soul-searching, he told The Athletic. I found t...

Staff say sexism, racism and abuse are 'systemic' in U.N.-led climate fund

Seventeen employees of the worlds largest global climate fund, based in South Korea, have complained of sexism, racism and harassment within the troubled United Nations-led project.The current and former Green Climate Fund GCF workers said ...

COVID-19 measures extended till Sept 20 in WB, complete lockdown on Sept 7, 11, 12

COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday. Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020