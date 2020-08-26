Highest single-day spike of 1,397 COVID-19 cases in Haryana; death toll climbs to 634

Haryana reported the highest single-day spike of 1,397 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while 11 more fatalities took the death toll due to the disease to 634 in the state. The state continued to record a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases for the last more than 15 days, with its tally currently standing at 58,005.

Of the 11 fresh fatalities, two each were from Faridabad, Panipat and Fatehabad while one person each died in Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Karnal and Ambala districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. The districts that reported fresh cases include Panchkula (172), which witnessed the highest single-day spike, Hisar (139), Gurugram (126), Faridabad (111), Karnal (99), Panipat (92), Sonipat (91) and Kaithal (78), according to the bulletin.

There are 9,758 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently while 47,613 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. As of Wednesday, the state's recovery rate is 82.08 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections is 33 days.

Haryana had witnessed its previous highest single-day spike of 1,203 coronavirus cases on August 21..