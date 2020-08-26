Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha decides to cut stamp duty on sale deeds by 3 per cent

The headquarters of the MMR-SRA will be located in Thane. "A decision has been taken for effective implementation of slum redevelopment projects in Navi Mumbai, including CIDCO and NAINA areas, and in Thane, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Vasai-Virar, Mira Bhayander and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:52 IST
Maha decides to cut stamp duty on sale deeds by 3 per cent

In a major policy decision aimed at boosting the real estate sector, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to slash the stamp duty on sale deed documents by 3 per cent between September 1 and December 31 this year. The relaxation will continue with the 2 per cent cut from January 1 to March 31 next year, an official statement said.

In another important decision, the state cabinet also decided to postpone all exams being conducted by the state Public Services Commission (MPSC) in view of the COVID-19 situation. The revised schedule for the exams will be announced later, state Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar told the council of ministers during its meeting.

"The examinations are being deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. The government also announced the ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of each person killed in the Mahad building collapse incident.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a separate Slum Redevelopment Authority for eight municipal corporations and seven municipal councils, excluding Mumbai, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore. The headquarters of the MMR-SRA will be located in Thane.

"A decision has been taken for effective implementation of slum redevelopment projects in Navi Mumbai, including CIDCO and NAINA areas, and in Thane, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Vasai-Virar, Mira Bhayander and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. The new authority will also cover ares under Ambernath, Badlapur, Alibaug, Pen, Khopoli, Matheran and Karjat municipal councils.

A study group has been formed for implementation of slum redevelopment projects in other prominent cities in the state, it said. In a significant decision for the transport sector hit hard by the lockdown, the government has decided to waive vehicle tax on public transport and goods vehicles, it said.

The waiver will be effective for the period between April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020. "This means for the year 2020-21, 50 per cent tax waiver has been given," the CMO said.

The waiver will be applicable for goods and tourist vehicles, school buses, and vehicles offering private services which pay annual tax, it said, adding that the state exchequer will incur loss of Rs 700 crore due to this decision. The council of ministers also decided that fishermen who suffered losses as they couldn't venture into the sea due to 'Kyarr' and 'Maha' cyclones will be given the ex gratia to the tune of Rs 65.17 crore.

The cabinet also extended the scheme to convert additional milk stock into milk powder to September and October, which is expected to benefit 6.51 lakh tribal children and 1.1 lakh lactating mothers..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All colleges will start in October, students expected to attend classes in person: Karnataka Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced that all college classes will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person. He announced that the academic year for various degree...

Green announces retirement after 15 seasons

Longtime Washington Capitals defenseman Mike Green announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons. Green, 34, broke the news in an interview with The Athletic.I actually had time to spend soul-searching, he told The Athletic. I found t...

Staff say sexism, racism and abuse are 'systemic' in U.N.-led climate fund

Seventeen employees of the worlds largest global climate fund, based in South Korea, have complained of sexism, racism and harassment within the troubled United Nations-led project.The current and former Green Climate Fund GCF workers said ...

COVID-19 measures extended till Sept 20 in WB, complete lockdown on Sept 7, 11, 12

COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday. Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020