94-yr-old woman, 71-yr-old daughter recover from COVID-19

A 94-year old woman and her 71-year-old daughter were discharged from a hospital in Chennai after recovering from COVID-19, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 3,32,454.

The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 52,128, and so far 6,721 deaths have been reported.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has 7,07,267 active COVID-19 cases. So far, 59,449 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)