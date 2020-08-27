Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore

Left Menu
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 different schemes of irrigation and flood protection worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources department here.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:02 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 different schemes of irrigation and flood protection worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources department here. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar reiterated his commitment that he would provide water to irrigate each farmland if people give him the opportunity to serve them another term.

Drawing a comparison on creation of irrigation potential during RJD regime and NDA in the state, Kumar said that irrigation capacity of 2.65 lakh hectares was created between 1990 and 2005 during RJD regime while the irrigation capacity has been increased to 4.06 lakh hectares between 2006 and 2020. Besides, 17.25 lakh hectares of lost irrigation potential has been restored in the state, he added.

Bihars 68.80 lakh hectares of land have been affected by floods which is 73.06 per cent of state's total geographical area which is 17.2 per cent of entire flood affected area of the country, Kumar said, adding that a total of 400 lakh hectares of land are flood affected in the country. Directing the Water Resources Department officials to promptly work on linking small rivers, the CM said that Kosi- Mechi link scheme, under river linking scheme, could provide irrigation facility in 2.14 lakh hectares of land.

The state government has, so far, transferred Rs 629 crore as gratuitous relief (GR) directly into the bank accounts of 10.48 lakh flood affected families in the state, he said, adding that Rs 6000 is being transferred to each flood affected familys bank account as gratuitous relief..

