Increase number of judges at Telangana HC, MoS G Kishan Reddy urges law minister

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Communications and Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad to increase the strength of judges in the Telangana High court. In the letter, of which ANI has a copy, Reddy said the number of pending cases is high, and increasing the number of sanctioned judges would help in clearing the pendency.

"The State of Telangana was formed in the year 2014 and the High Court for the State of Telangana located at Hyderabad has been sanctioned with 24 Judges. It is to inform that out of the total sanctioned number of judges, as of now only 14 judges are appointed and functioning including the Chief Justice in the High Court. Owing to the increasing number of fresh cases being filed, there is corresponding increase in the pendency of cases in the High Court," said Reddy. He further said that the number of pending cases is immense and considering the rate of filing of fresh cases, even if the High Court starts functioning with the sanctioned number of judges, it won't suffice to clear the pending cases.

"The number of pending cases is immense and considering the rate of filing of fresh cases, it is to bring to your kind knowledge that even if the High Court starts functioning with sanctioned number of judges, still the sanctioned number of judges won't suffice to clear the pending cases adding further burden to the judicial system and also to the litigating public," he said. Reddy said the 'spiral of pendency' will lead to a huge impact on the justice delivery system, leading to clogging of cases thereby causing hindrance in the deliverance of timely justice to people.

He further said in the letter that the High Court currently has more than sufficient infrastructure to accommodate 46 to 48 justices. "In this regard, and as highlighted above, since the sanctioned number of judges in the High Court is not sufficient to clear the pending cases, it is requested to increase the sanctioned number of judges from the existing number of 24 to 42," he said.

He added that a favourable decision which will help the public at large as well as the members of the legal fraternity. (ANI)