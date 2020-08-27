NIA arrests 4 more accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more accused on August 24 in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The agency has so far arraigned 25 persons as accused in the case. Of this, 20 have been arrested.

A statement from the NIA said, "In a continued investigation in Kerala Gold Smuggling case, NIA arrested four more accused persons on 24.8.2020 viz. Jifsal C. V. resident of Kozhikode district, Aboobacker President of Malappuram district, Muhammed Abdu Shameem, resident of Kozhikode district and Abdul Hameed P.M, resident of Malappuram district, Kerala. The accused were arrested "for conspiring with other arrested accused persons and for financing smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram, besides receiving such smuggled gold and proceeds from the smuggling."

"Further, today (26th August 2020), searches were conducted at the houses of these accused persons in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts as well as at Malabar Jewellery owned by arrested accused Aboobacker, Ameen Gold in Malappuram owned by arrested accused Abdul Hameed and at Ambi Jewellery, Kozhikode owned by accused Shamsudheen," the statement read. During searches, several digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized, it added.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)