TDP leader Kollu Raveendra, released on bail, visits temple

TDP leader and former minister Kollu Raveendra, the accused in the murder case of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao, who was granted bail by the district court on Tuesday, visited Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Hanuman Junction in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday after getting out of the jail. Raveendra was released from Rajahmundry Central Jail today and was seen visiting the temple while on his way to Vijayawada. TDP workers from Machilipatnam went to Rajahmundry to accompany him to Vijayawada.

Raveendra had been in jail for the past 54 days. The judge had denied the first bail petition but accepted his second bail petition. YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao was murdered in Machilipatnam on June 29. The police arrested Raveendra at Tuni town in East Godavari district on July 3.

Police produced him before the judge online, mentioning him as A4. The judge sentenced him to 14 days remand, and police shifted him to Machilipatnam sub-jail. However, Raveendra was shifted to Rajahmundry central jail on July 6 on his request. His bail plea was rejected for the first time but his second plea was accepted today. (ANI)