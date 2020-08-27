Left Menu
Delhi reports 1,693 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

As many as 1,693 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,65,764 in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 01:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,693 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,65,764 in the national capital. According to the official data, a total of 1,154 people were discharged/recovered/migrated in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases to 1,48,897.

A total of 4,347 deaths were reported due to coronavirus including 17 deaths on Wednesday. There are currently 12,520 active cases in Delhi. There were 11,998 active cases on Tuesday.

A total of 14,82,661 tests have been done so far including 13904 Rapid antigen test conducted on Wednesday and 5,912 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, according to the data. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that coronavirus testing in the national capital will be doubled from around 20,000 tests daily to 40,000 while highlighting that there has been a marginal increase in the COVID-19 cases during the last few days.

"There has been a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. We cannot let the condition to become worse. After August 17, daily cases are around 1,200-1,500. 1,693 new cases have been reported. Recovery rate is more than 90 per cent in the national capital. Rate of deaths due to coronavirus is declining. In August, the death rate was 1.4 per cent," Kejriwal said during a press conference. (ANI)

