Kerala Government constitutes panel to probe fire incident in state Secretariat

Kerala Government on Wednesday constituted a multi-departmental committee for an inquiry into technical causes that resulted in the fire incident at state Secretariat on Tuesday. In a notification issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, the government said a multi-departmental committee headed by Dr A Kowsigan, Commissioner of Disaster Management along with four other members shall look into various aspects that resulted in the fire incident and give a report within a week.

The committee will look into the cause of the fire. According to the notification, it has been asked to find "what is the probable cause of the fire? what are the losses? which are the physical files seen to be destroyed? Does prima facie evidence indicate any sabotage? And, what are the steps to be taken to avoid such instance in the future".

The other five members of the team are - Sekhar Kuriakose, Member Secretary of KSDMA, Naushad, Director (Technical) of Fire and Rescue Services, Koshy John, Chief Electrical Engineer of PWD and Anilkumar, Chief Electrical Inspector of Power Department. (ANI)