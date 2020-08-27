Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, cook questioned again by CBI

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh who was working as a cook at Sushant's residence, left from DRDO guest house in Mumbai after being questioned by the CBI team in connection with the actor's death case probe.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:25 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, cook questioned again by CBI
Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh leaving from DRDO guest house after being questioned by CBI in connecting with Sushant Singh Rajput case. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh who was working as a cook at Sushant's residence, left from DRDO guest house in Mumbai after being questioned by the CBI team in connection with the actor's death case probe. The questioning with Pthani lasted for over 13 hours and around 7 hours with Singh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also questioned watchman of his residence, Mont Blanc apartment. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The apex court had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungarys Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched...

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

Authorities from Brazils Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly 5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last years deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wed...

U.S. troops injured in Russian vehicle collision in Syria, U.S. officials say

U.S. troops in Syria were wounded this week when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Washington condemned the incident as a violation of safety protocols agreed with Moscow.Two official...

New Zealand court to announce sentence for mosque shooter

A gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year in New Zealands deadliest shooting will be sentenced on Thursday, after three days of emotionally charged statements from his victims in court. Brenton Tarrant, a white supremacist, told t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020