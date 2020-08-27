Left Menu
Will hand over 85,000 dignity houses in GHMC limits by December: Telangana Minister

Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the government will hand over a total of 85,000 dignity houses in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits by December 2020.

Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the government will hand over a total of 85,000 dignity houses in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits by December 2020. Rao made the remarks during a review meeting on the status of dignity housing schemes in Hyderabad.

"The government will hand over a total of 85 thousand dignity houses in GHMC limits by December 2020. No metro city in the country has constructed such a large number of dignity houses under any program," he said. During the meeting, the Minister instructed the officials to finalize the beneficiaries list by mid-September. He also asked the officials to visit the dignity housing sites and inspect the construction works.

"The government has allocated a total of Rs 9,700 crores for the construction of these houses. The Government will construct one lakh houses, with about 4000 houses each in 24 constituencies of Hyderabad. Beginning from this month until December, the government will be handing over the dignity houses to the beneficiaries," an official release said. As construction works at most of the sites are in the finishing stage, the Minister asked the officials to also speed up the development of infrastructure facilities including water supply, electricity, and other amenities.

The officials informed the Minister that a total of 75,000 2BHK dignity houses and 10,000 dignity houses under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) and Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY) will be ready by the end of this December. Minister asked the officials to identify the beneficiaries who handed over the land for construction of 2 BHK dignity houses and update their details at the earliest. (ANI)

